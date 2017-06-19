Northwest schools expand pre-K to include paying students
This fall, more 4-year-olds in the Northwest school district will be able to attend pre-Kindergarten through a new tuition-based program. "This really is a great way to be able to offer more families access to our great preschool program," said Deanne Colley, early childhood education coordinator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Colleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Big bad john
|3
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Jun 14
|TiredMama
|127
|Hurst Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 9
|Musikologist
|8
|Southlake Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|16
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hateful patients
|15
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Clark
|134
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Plain and simple
|40
Find what you want!
Search Colleyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC