Keller School District approves new superintendent; launches summer reading
Rick Westfall, deputy superintendent of Grapevine-Colleyville schools, was approved as Keller's next superintendent by a unanimous vote at a special meeting of trustees May 31 after a state-mandated 21-day waiting period following being named the lone finalist. Westfall will work as superintendent-elect beginning July 1 and officially take over as superintendent Aug. 1 after the retirement of current Superintendent Randy Reid.
