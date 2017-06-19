Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Colleyville
Rachelle Hearrell and the Colleyville office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage present the home at 6756 St. Moritz Parkway, in Colleyville's gated Clairemont neighborhood. This five-bedroom, four-and-one-half-bath home starts with a leaded glass front door that opens into a foyer with soaring ceilings, hand scraped wood floors, grand crown molding, sweeping staircase; and the formal living room and formal dining room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Colleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Green Top Lawn Care (Jun '13)
|Thu
|Bigbod
|4
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Jun 14
|TiredMama
|127
|Hurst Music Thread (Nov '14)
|Jun 9
|Musikologist
|8
|Southlake Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Jun 7
|Musikologist
|16
|Patients voice support for accused dentist (Jun '07)
|Jun 6
|Hateful patients
|15
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Clark
|134
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Plain and simple
|40
Find what you want!
Search Colleyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC