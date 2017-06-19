Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Colleyville

Rachelle Hearrell and the Colleyville office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage present the home at 6756 St. Moritz Parkway, in Colleyville's gated Clairemont neighborhood. This five-bedroom, four-and-one-half-bath home starts with a leaded glass front door that opens into a foyer with soaring ceilings, hand scraped wood floors, grand crown molding, sweeping staircase; and the formal living room and formal dining room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.