Keller trustees approve a familiar face as lone finalist for superintendent

Monday May 8 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Keller schools are welcoming a familiar face back to the district after trustees unanimously approved Rick Westfall as the lone candidate for superintendent Monday night. Westfall will replace Superintendent Randy Reid, who will retire in July.

