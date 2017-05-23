Keller trustees approve a familiar face as lone finalist for superintendent
Keller schools are welcoming a familiar face back to the district after trustees unanimously approved Rick Westfall as the lone candidate for superintendent Monday night. Westfall will replace Superintendent Randy Reid, who will retire in July.
