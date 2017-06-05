Education 33 mins ago 12:38 p.m.Homelessness didn't keep Colleyville student from getting a diploma

If you'd asked Caleb Vasquez 20 months ago if he could envision himself a featured speaker at high school graduation, he would say he couldn't even see himself graduating from high school. Just barely 17 going into his senior year at Colleyville Heritage High School, he'd accumulated just nine credits, only a third of the way to the 27 he needed to graduate.

