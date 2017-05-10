Ebby Halliday Realtors | 2017 first q...

Ebby Halliday Realtors | 2017 first quarter top producers

Sunday May 7 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Carolyn Rosson, manager of the Southlake office of Ebby Halliday Realtors, is excited to announce the office's top producers for the first quarter 2017. Cecily Verloop was recognized as the top-producer and for most units closed.

