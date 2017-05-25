Crime 47 mins ago 10:26 p.m.Colleyvil...

Crime 47 mins ago 10:26 p.m.Colleyville mother's final link to son is stolen

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

"It's not just a car. It's my son's car that had been passed to my nephews, and we just want the car back," said Leslie Napier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colleyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rhonda Phillips May 23 yupyup 2
News Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06) May 18 JlS 24
Mike Abel (Jan '09) May 15 Kitty 2
News CPH's - From Atheism to Christianity' tells sto... May 12 BB Board 1
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15) Mar '17 Clark 134
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Feb '17 Plain and simple 40
lexi phillips (Sep '16) Sep '16 curious 1
See all Colleyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colleyville Forum Now

Colleyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colleyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Colleyville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,468 • Total comments across all topics: 281,281,512

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC