Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Colleyville
Madeline Daraio and the Colleyville office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage are proud to present the exceptional home at 400 Polo Court in the popular Remington Park neighborhood. The pristine residence features six bedrooms, four and one-half baths, a study, game room and media room plus a gorgeous free-form pool and spa.
Colleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12)
|May 3
|Jack the plummer
|17
|Man, 21, fatally stabbed after argument in Bedford (May '10)
|May 1
|Anonymous
|24
|Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school...
|Apr 14
|Southlake Refugee
|1
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr 9
|Lseilers
|1
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|Victims of Chad I...
|125
|Rhonda Phillips
|Mar '17
|Guest
|1
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Clark
|134
