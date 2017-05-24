Another top TABC honcho departing ami...

Another top TABC honcho departing amid controversy

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 24 Read more: Texas Tribune

There's been another departure from the upper echelons of the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, which has been dogged by reports of extravagant spending, mismanagement and heavy-handed regulation. One of three TABC commissioners who oversee the troubled agency, Steven Weinberg of Colleyville, abruptly quit Tuesday, The Texas Tribune has learned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colleyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rhonda Phillips May 23 yupyup 2
News Police: Sitter often left babies alone (Aug '06) May 18 JlS 24
Mike Abel (Jan '09) May 15 Kitty 2
News CPH's - From Atheism to Christianity' tells sto... May 12 BB Board 1
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15) Mar '17 Clark 134
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Feb '17 Plain and simple 40
lexi phillips (Sep '16) Sep '16 curious 1
See all Colleyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colleyville Forum Now

Colleyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colleyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Climate Change
 

Colleyville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,534 • Total comments across all topics: 281,539,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC