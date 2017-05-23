48 Hours revisits Cullen Davis murders; what you will and wona t see

Cullen Davis, left, and Jon Farr hold a discussion in Colleyville, in front of 48 Hours' cameras on August 20, 2016 about the events that led to the death of Farr's father. Davis was accused of killing Stan Farr in a famed 1976 late night shooting which also injured his ex-wife Priscilla Davis.

