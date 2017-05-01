Storms bring hail, rain to DFW Monday...

Storms bring hail, rain to DFW Monday and overnight

Tuesday Apr 11

Storms blew through DFW on Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning, peppering the area with hail, dumping an inch or two of rain but apparently causing minimal damge. A cold front passed through North Texas late Monday morning, bringing with it some isolated thunderstorms and hail, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Man, 21, fatally stabbed after argument in Bedford
Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school...
Need Art Supplies
HEB Plumbing
Looking for chad a isaacs?
Rhonda Phillips
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox
