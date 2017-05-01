Storms bring hail, rain to DFW Monday and overnight
Storms blew through DFW on Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning, peppering the area with hail, dumping an inch or two of rain but apparently causing minimal damge. A cold front passed through North Texas late Monday morning, bringing with it some isolated thunderstorms and hail, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Colleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man, 21, fatally stabbed after argument in Bedford (May '10)
|Mon
|cemeterystreakr
|24
|Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school...
|Apr 14
|Southlake Refugee
|1
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr 9
|Lseilers
|1
|Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12)
|Mar '17
|Buddy
|16
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Mar '17
|Victims of Chad I...
|125
|Rhonda Phillips
|Mar '17
|Guest
|1
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Clark
|134
