Northeast happenings: Blacksmiths, Good Friday and road work

Granted, most of us who live in Northeast Tarrant are more worried about the tires on our cars than the shoes on our horses, but if you're interested in learning more about how to forge a set of horseshoes, a blacksmith shop is now set up at Heritage Place in Euless. "We'll use it store a lot of farm implements and will bring in a blacksmith to run a class to show how things used to be," Ofa Faiva-Siale, projects coordinator for Euless.

