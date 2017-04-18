Neighbors unhappy with new school design in Grapevine
Neighbors across the street from Cannon Elementary School are objecting to plans for rebuilding the school, saying a two-story wing will loom over their houses. "It will be like living in an alley," said Wendell Ponder, who along with his wife Karen have lived on Pebblebrook Drive for 28 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Colleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school...
|Apr 14
|Southlake Refugee
|1
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr 9
|Lseilers
|1
|Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12)
|Mar 26
|Buddy
|16
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Mar 20
|Victims of Chad I...
|125
|Rhonda Phillips
|Mar '17
|Guest
|1
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Clark
|134
|Keith Caputi
|Mar '17
|Kim
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colleyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC