Neighbors unhappy with new school design in Grapevine

Neighbors across the street from Cannon Elementary School are objecting to plans for rebuilding the school, saying a two-story wing will loom over their houses. "It will be like living in an alley," said Wendell Ponder, who along with his wife Karen have lived on Pebblebrook Drive for 28 years.

