Man, 20, electrocuted while trimming trees in Colleyville
Luis Calderon, of Carrollton, was working in the 4000 block of Deepwood Street just after 4 p.m. when he hit a power line and was electrocuted, officials said. Calderon was harnessed in a tree with an aluminum polesaw to trim branches when the saw touched a power line behind him and he immediately lost consciousness, police said.
Colleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school...
|Apr 14
|Southlake Refugee
|1
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr 9
|Lseilers
|1
|Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12)
|Mar 26
|Buddy
|16
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Mar 20
|Victims of Chad I...
|125
|Rhonda Phillips
|Mar '17
|Guest
|1
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Clark
|134
|Keith Caputi
|Mar '17
|Kim
|1
