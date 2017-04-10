Man, 20, electrocuted while trimming trees in Colleyville

Luis Calderon, of Carrollton, was working in the 4000 block of Deepwood Street just after 4 p.m. when he hit a power line and was electrocuted, officials said. Calderon was harnessed in a tree with an aluminum polesaw to trim branches when the saw touched a power line behind him and he immediately lost consciousness, police said.

