His Last Restaurant Shuttered After Only a Few Weeks, but Chef Eddy T is Trying Again

After opening and closing several restaurants in just a couple years, chef Eddy Thretipthuangsin is back with Sai Fine Asian Bistro, open now in Colleyville. He left his post at Pakpao in 2014 to start his own restaurant, Kin Kin Urban Thai in Fort Worth, eventually opening a second Kin Kin location on Oak Lawn.

