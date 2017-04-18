Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Colleyville
Madeline Daraio and the Colleyville office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage are proud to present the home at 400 Polo Court in Colleyville's popular Remington Park neighborhood. The home includes six bedrooms, four and one-half baths, a study, game room and media room plus a gorgeous free-form pool and spa.
|Voters to decide on $208 million Carroll school...
|Apr 14
|Southlake Refugee
|1
|Need Art Supplies
|Apr 9
|Lseilers
|1
|Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12)
|Mar 26
|Buddy
|16
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Mar 20
|Victims of Chad I...
|125
|Rhonda Phillips
|Mar '17
|Guest
|1
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Clark
|134
|Keith Caputi
|Mar '17
|Kim
|1
