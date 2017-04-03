Lakeside disposal well should be a no-go

Lakeside disposal well should be a no-go

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Protecting a precious water supply reservoir ought to be enough for the Railroad Commission to reject a request from Tulsa's BlueStone Natural Resources II to drill a waste water disposal well on the western edge of Lake Arlington. The lake provides drinking water for Arlington, Bedford, Colleyville, Euless, Grapevine, North Richland Hills and, through the Tarrant Regional Water District , other cities including Fort Worth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colleyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12) Mar 26 Buddy 16
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) Mar 20 Victims of Chad I... 125
Rhonda Phillips Mar 8 Guest 1
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15) Mar 5 Clark 134
Keith Caputi Mar '17 Kim 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Feb '17 Anonymous 28
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Feb '17 Plain and simple 40
See all Colleyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colleyville Forum Now

Colleyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colleyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Colleyville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,580 • Total comments across all topics: 280,047,665

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC