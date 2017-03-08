Italy comes to Colleyville, and an As...

Italy comes to Colleyville, and an Asian bistro is next in line

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Architects and a chef from Ravenna, Italy, have brought Texas a finely crafted turn on authentic northern Italian dining and coffees, and the result is a classy yet comfortable restaurant with appeal far beyond Colleyville. Chef Michele Ragazzini 's lunch and dinner menus are inventive but familiar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colleyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) Thu The agent 123
Rhonda Phillips Mar 8 Guest 1
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15) Mar 5 Clark 134
Keith Caputi Mar 1 Kim 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Feb 27 Anonymous 28
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Feb 24 Plain and simple 40
Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A... Feb 15 CoachJeffTFW 1
See all Colleyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colleyville Forum Now

Colleyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colleyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Colleyville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,457,585

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC