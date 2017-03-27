Company's Mailbox Message Causing Confusion
Notices arriving in mailboxes across North Texas say the resident has a "package shipment" and needs to call a number to get it. Bedford police warned it was a scheme to get personal information, but it has little to do with a package.
|Review: HEB Plumbing (Jun '12)
|Mar 26
|Buddy
|16
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Mar 20
|Victims of Chad I...
|125
|Rhonda Phillips
|Mar 8
|Guest
|1
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Mar 5
|Clark
|134
|Keith Caputi
|Mar 1
|Kim
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Feb '17
|Anonymous
|28
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Feb '17
|Plain and simple
|40
