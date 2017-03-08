Colleyville Heritage assistant coach ...

Colleyville Heritage assistant coach to take over at McGregor

Tuesday Mar 7 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Colleyville Heritage assistant head football coach Judd Thrash is expected to be approved as the new head coach at McGregor High School on Tuesday evening, a source said. The 35-year-old Thrash makes his debut as a head coach.

