Colleyville Heritage assistant coach to take over at McGregor
Colleyville Heritage assistant head football coach Judd Thrash is expected to be approved as the new head coach at McGregor High School on Tuesday evening, a source said. The 35-year-old Thrash makes his debut as a head coach.
