Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Colleyville
The home at 717 Creekview offers a distinctive one-story floorplan on a private lot backing to a greenbelt. The richly appointed home has been thoughtfully designed for both gracious entertaining and everyday enjoyment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Mon
|Victims of Chad I...
|125
|Rhonda Phillips
|Mar 8
|Guest
|1
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Mar 5
|Clark
|134
|Keith Caputi
|Mar 1
|Kim
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Feb 27
|Anonymous
|28
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Feb 24
|Plain and simple
|40
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb '17
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colleyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC