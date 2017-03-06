Area PTA members urge support for sch...

Area PTA members urge support for school funding, fighting vouchers

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

GCISD PTA families went to a rally for Texas public education Feb. 27 in Austin. From left to right: Grant Ghormley, Savannah Ghormley, Jenny Haas, Helena Haas, Ethan Haas, Avery Canter, Valerie Kunert, Samantha Kunert, Ally Canter, Coley Canter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colleyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15) Sun Clark 134
Keith Caputi Mar 1 Kim 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Feb 27 Anonymous 28
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Feb 24 Plain and simple 40
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) Feb 21 TheHonestWatchman 122
Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A... Feb 15 CoachJeffTFW 1
Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A... Feb 15 CoachJeffTFW 1
See all Colleyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colleyville Forum Now

Colleyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colleyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Colleyville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,039 • Total comments across all topics: 279,389,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC