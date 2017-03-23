911 app used at Northeast Tarrant dis...

911 app used at Northeast Tarrant dispatch center could save more lives

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A 911 smartphone app is giving residents of Northeast Tarrant County better service, but few of them are taking advantage of the next-level technology, which could save lives by pinpointing locations better than traditional technology. The app lets users call 911 in as many steps or fewer than calling traditional 911.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colleyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) Mar 20 Victims of Chad I... 125
Rhonda Phillips Mar 8 Guest 1
Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15) Mar 5 Clark 134
Keith Caputi Mar 1 Kim 1
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Feb 27 Anonymous 28
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Feb 24 Plain and simple 40
Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A... Feb '17 CoachJeffTFW 1
See all Colleyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colleyville Forum Now

Colleyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colleyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Colleyville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,835 • Total comments across all topics: 279,821,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC