Irish Traveller gets 14 years in Colleyville housekeepera s murder
Headed to the Fort Worth Police Department to be fixed for an ankle bracelet, Bernard Joseph Gorman leaves the Lon Evans Correction Center escorted by Community Supervision and Corrections officers after posting bond on March 24, 2015. Police Chief Michael Holder talks about the Anita Fox case on Feb. 18, 2015 at the Colleyville Police Station.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Colleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colleyville,Texas Murder of Anita Fox (Mar '15)
|Sun
|Clark
|134
|Keith Caputi
|Mar 1
|Kim
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Feb 27
|Anonymous
|28
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Feb 24
|Plain and simple
|40
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Feb 21
|TheHonestWatchman
|122
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Charity Workout and Fund Raiser- YOU CAN MAKE A...
|Feb 15
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colleyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC