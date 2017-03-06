Irish Traveller gets 14 years in Colleyville housekeepera s murder

Headed to the Fort Worth Police Department to be fixed for an ankle bracelet, Bernard Joseph Gorman leaves the Lon Evans Correction Center escorted by Community Supervision and Corrections officers after posting bond on March 24, 2015. Police Chief Michael Holder talks about the Anita Fox case on Feb. 18, 2015 at the Colleyville Police Station.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.