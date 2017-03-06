Grapevine student disciplined for a r...

Grapevine student disciplined for a racially insensitivea group messages

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A Grapevine High School student is being disciplined for making "racially insensitive" comments in a group text message, the Grapevine-Colleyville school district said in a statement Tuesday. The student's comments, which were being circulated in a screenshot on social media this week, contained the n-word, alluded to "black families" and called them "ghetto."

