Getaway driver gets 14 years in prison for Colleyville housekeeper's killing

A Houston man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Monday for his role in the 2014 killing of an elderly housekeeper in Colleyville. Authorities say Bernard Joseph Gorman and his father, Gerard, stalked 72-year-old Anita Fox for several days before killing her in hopes of collecting proceeds from a $1 million life insurance policy that Fox didn't know existed.

