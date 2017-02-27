Getaway driver gets 14 years in priso...

Getaway driver gets 14 years in prison for Colleyville housekeeper's killing

Monday Feb 27 Read more: Dallas Morning News

A Houston man was sentenced to 14 years in prison Monday for his role in the 2014 killing of an elderly housekeeper in Colleyville. Authorities say Bernard Joseph Gorman and his father, Gerard, stalked 72-year-old Anita Fox for several days before killing her in hopes of collecting proceeds from a $1 million life insurance policy that Fox didn't know existed.

