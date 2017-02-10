Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Colleyville
Madeline Daraio and the Colleyville office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage are proud to represent the exceptional home at 204 Polo Trail. The home has four bedrooms, three baths, a study, game room and media room with wet bar, along with a park-like large yard and gorgeous pool.
Colleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Many pharts
|1,106
|Duck Virus Leaves Carcasses Around Bedford Pond (May '08)
|11 hr
|Reed22
|6
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Jan 31
|candicesanders
|27
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Jan 18
|Big bad john
|121
|Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Big bad john
|9
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Jan '17
|Anon
|12
|Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T...
|Jan '17
|Bellechain
|1
