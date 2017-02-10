Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage...

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Colleyville

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Madeline Daraio and the Colleyville office of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage are proud to represent the exceptional home at 204 Polo Trail. The home has four bedrooms, three baths, a study, game room and media room with wet bar, along with a park-like large yard and gorgeous pool.

Colleyville, TX

