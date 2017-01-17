Third-gradera s essay earns her Colleyville Mayor for a Day honors
Eight-year-old Colleyville Mayor for a Day contest winner London DeZurik served as honorary mayor at the Jan. 3 City Council meeting. If you were elected mayor of Colleyville, what would you do to make Colleyville the best city in North Texas? Mayor Richard Newton gave Colleyville residents in grades two through seven the opportunity to speak their minds during the annual Mayor for a Day Contest.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Colleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|7 hr
|Big bad john
|121
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Big bad john
|9
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Jan 10
|Anon
|12
|Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T...
|Jan 6
|Bellechain
|1
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Jan 3
|Pat
|39
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|texasmoons7
|25
Find what you want!
Search Colleyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC