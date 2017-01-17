Third-gradera s essay earns her Colleyville Mayor for a Day honors

Eight-year-old Colleyville Mayor for a Day contest winner London DeZurik served as honorary mayor at the Jan. 3 City Council meeting. If you were elected mayor of Colleyville, what would you do to make Colleyville the best city in North Texas? Mayor Richard Newton gave Colleyville residents in grades two through seven the opportunity to speak their minds during the annual Mayor for a Day Contest.

