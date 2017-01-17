Third-gradera s essay earns her Colle...

Third-gradera s essay earns her Colleyville Mayor for a Day honors

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Eight-year-old Colleyville Mayor for a Day contest winner London DeZurik served as honorary mayor at the Jan. 3 City Council meeting. If you were elected mayor of Colleyville, what would you do to make Colleyville the best city in North Texas? Mayor Richard Newton gave Colleyville residents in grades two through seven the opportunity to speak their minds during the annual Mayor for a Day Contest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colleyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) 7 hr Big bad john 121
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Tue CheeseSniff 1,050
Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14) Jan 12 Big bad john 9
Julie Parker (Jul '12) Jan 10 Anon 12
Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T... Jan 6 Bellechain 1
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Jan 3 Pat 39
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Dec 30 texasmoons7 25
See all Colleyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colleyville Forum Now

Colleyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colleyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Colleyville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,129 • Total comments across all topics: 278,043,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC