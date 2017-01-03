They praise a local control,a but the...

They praise a local control,a but they want Austin control

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

When lawmakers convene Tuesday in Austin, they will have five months to work up a budget and fix anything that might need fixing between now and 2019. If you're a city official planning to regulate anything from discrimination to smoking, my advice is to lie low till May 30. That's when the Legislature will be safely out of Austin.

