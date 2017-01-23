Texans offer prayers for Republican D...

Texans offer prayers for Republican Donald Trumpa s presidency

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Among those who will pray during the interfaith National Prayer Service on Saturday: Texans Jack Graham from Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, who will pray for those who serve, and Pastor Ramiro Pena from Christ the King Baptist Church in Waco, who will lead the Lord's Prayer. "At this moment of renewal for our country, President-elect Trump is humbled to pause and join with leaders from many different faith traditions represented in our country to ask [God's] blessings for peace and prosperity for our country," said Sara Armstrong, CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colleyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 1 hr SHORTY 1,062
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Jan 19 chrystiegibbs 26
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) Jan 18 Big bad john 121
Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14) Jan 12 Big bad john 9
Julie Parker (Jul '12) Jan 10 Anon 12
Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T... Jan 6 Bellechain 1
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Jan 3 Pat 39
See all Colleyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colleyville Forum Now

Colleyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colleyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Colleyville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,121 • Total comments across all topics: 278,228,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC