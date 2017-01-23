Texans offer prayers for Republican Donald Trumpa s presidency

Among those who will pray during the interfaith National Prayer Service on Saturday: Texans Jack Graham from Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, who will pray for those who serve, and Pastor Ramiro Pena from Christ the King Baptist Church in Waco, who will lead the Lord's Prayer. "At this moment of renewal for our country, President-elect Trump is humbled to pause and join with leaders from many different faith traditions represented in our country to ask [God's] blessings for peace and prosperity for our country," said Sara Armstrong, CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.