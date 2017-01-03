Tarrant lawmakers prepare for Texas Legislature a " big needs, tight budget
They know money will be tight, largely because of slumping oil and gas revenues, and the focus of many lawmakers will be on issues including Child Protective Services , how public schools are funded and the state's property tax system . But they also have other issues - guns, ethics reform, car seat laws, the state's emergency leave policy and more - during the upcoming legislative session that will last for 140 days and wrap up May 29. "They'll find time to debate those issues thoroughly," said Bill Miller, an Austin-based political consultant.
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|14 hr
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T...
|Fri
|Bellechain
|1
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Jan 3
|Pat
|39
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|texasmoons7
|25
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Dec 30
|the genius
|11
|Review: Branson Dental (May '09)
|Dec 14
|Big bad john
|44
|Limited spots available for the newest and most...
|Dec '16
|CoachJeffTFW
|3
