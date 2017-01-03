Tarrant lawmakers prepare for Texas L...

Tarrant lawmakers prepare for Texas Legislature a " big needs, tight budget

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

They know money will be tight, largely because of slumping oil and gas revenues, and the focus of many lawmakers will be on issues including Child Protective Services , how public schools are funded and the state's property tax system . But they also have other issues - guns, ethics reform, car seat laws, the state's emergency leave policy and more - during the upcoming legislative session that will last for 140 days and wrap up May 29. "They'll find time to debate those issues thoroughly," said Bill Miller, an Austin-based political consultant.

Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Colleyville, TX

