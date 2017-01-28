Irish Traveller pleads guilty to cons...

Irish Traveller pleads guilty to conspiring to murder Colleyville housekeeper

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The tombstone of Anita Fox, the housekeeper who was fatally stabbed in September while working at a house in Colleyville. A 28-year-old Houston man and known Irish Traveller has pleaded guilty to conspiring to murder a housekeeper found fatally stabbed inside a Colleyville home where she worked, court records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colleyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Jan 31 candicesanders 27
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) Jan 18 Big bad john 121
Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14) Jan 12 Big bad john 9
Julie Parker (Jul '12) Jan 10 Anon 12
Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T... Jan '17 Bellechain 1
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Jan '17 Pat 39
See all Colleyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colleyville Forum Now

Colleyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colleyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. Tornado
 

Colleyville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,135 • Total comments across all topics: 278,644,321

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC