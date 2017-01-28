Irish Traveller pleads guilty to conspiring to murder Colleyville housekeeper
The tombstone of Anita Fox, the housekeeper who was fatally stabbed in September while working at a house in Colleyville. A 28-year-old Houston man and known Irish Traveller has pleaded guilty to conspiring to murder a housekeeper found fatally stabbed inside a Colleyville home where she worked, court records show.
