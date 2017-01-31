Innovation plans approved for Keller, posted for GCISD
Keller trustees just approved a district of innovation plan, while Grapevine-Colleyville school officials recently posted their plan on the district website in preparation for a vote next month. To bring more control back to local school boards, hundreds of Texas school districts have become "Districts of Innovation" or are working on their innovation plans.
