How this anonymous letter writer brings joy to strangersa day
Eliana Palacios was restocking items at the Bedford resale store The Coat of Many Colors when she came across an envelope decorated with stickers and glittery gel ink. "I know you have a lot of stressful things going on and you may be overwhelmed, but just realize that life is beautiful.
Colleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|2 hr
|chrystiegibbs
|26
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|21 hr
|Big bad john
|121
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|CheeseSniff
|1,050
|Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Big bad john
|9
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Jan 10
|Anon
|12
|Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T...
|Jan 6
|Bellechain
|1
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Jan 3
|Pat
|39
