How this anonymous letter writer brings joy to strangers' day
Angela Joy Bailey poses for a photograph with cards she wrote at her grandparents' home in Bedford, Texas. She is the creator behind the Spread Joy 24/7 movement, where she leaves anonymous letters of encouragement throughout west Dallas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|7 hr
|candicesanders
|27
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Jan 18
|Big bad john
|121
|Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Big bad john
|9
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Jan 10
|Anon
|12
|Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T...
|Jan 6
|Bellechain
|1
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Jan 3
|Pat
|39
Find what you want!
Search Colleyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC