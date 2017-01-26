Friday evening recruiting update
The chart at the top of this post is from 247Sports, which has UNT's recruiting class ranked 11th out of 14 teams in Conference USA. UNT has added a couple of players who are going the blue shirt route in the last few days, including defensive tackle Devon Tibbs and offensive tackle Brian Parish.
