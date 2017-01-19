Elected officials plan formation of LGBTQ Commission
City Council member Jimmy Flannigan of District 6, who is the first openly gay man elected to the Council, led Wednesday's meeting to create an LGBTQ Quality of Life Commission to improve the community's safety and representation in Austin. At the Asian-American Resource Center, poster boards were marked with LGBTQ issues such as homeless transgender youth, lack of legal protection and potential school policies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Texan.
Add your comments below
Colleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|SHORTY
|1,062
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Jan 19
|chrystiegibbs
|26
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Jan 18
|Big bad john
|121
|Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Big bad john
|9
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Jan 10
|Anon
|12
|Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T...
|Jan 6
|Bellechain
|1
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Jan 3
|Pat
|39
Find what you want!
Search Colleyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC