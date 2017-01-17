Ebby Halliday Realtors | Colleyville

Sandy Cotton and the Southlake office of Ebby Halliday Realtors are pleased to present 7005 Peters Path within the popular neighborhood of Warwick Parc. Priced $949,000, the stunning custom home is situated on almost a half-acre lot and has approximately 5,053 square-feet with five bedrooms, and five and one-half baths.

