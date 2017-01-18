Continue reading Volunteer in nursery at Tarrant County church jailed on child sex charges
A one-time volunteer in the nursery at a North Richland Hills church was arrested Wednesday on charges of child sexual abuse, police said. Francisco Guevara, 65, of Colleyville was booked on two charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and one count of indecency with a child.
