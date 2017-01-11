Colleyville Gets First Hotel, Plans E...

Colleyville Gets First Hotel, Plans Economic Growth

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

The city of Colleyville is in the midst of major growth, with new businesses and commerce popping up across the city. One of the major signs of progress is Hampton Inn and Suites , which opened along Texas 121 in December.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colleyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 14 hr Wang 1,014
Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14) Tue Elizabeth 8
Julie Parker (Jul '12) Tue Anon 12
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) Jan 8 Bihar 118
Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T... Jan 6 Bellechain 1
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Jan 3 Pat 39
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Dec 30 texasmoons7 25
See all Colleyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colleyville Forum Now

Colleyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colleyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Climate Change
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Colleyville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,543 • Total comments across all topics: 277,833,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC