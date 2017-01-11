Colleyville Gets First Hotel, Plans Economic Growth
The city of Colleyville is in the midst of major growth, with new businesses and commerce popping up across the city. One of the major signs of progress is Hampton Inn and Suites , which opened along Texas 121 in December.
Read more at NBC Dallas.
