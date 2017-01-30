Colleyville Credits Community Involve...

Colleyville Credits Community Involvement For Low Crime

Violent crime is down 60 percent in 2016 compared to 2015 and overall crime is down 49 percent from 2010. "Colleyville is a historically low-crime community, but we enjoy a great partnership with our community," Assistant Police Chief Robert Hinton said.

