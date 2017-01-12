Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage...

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | North Richland Hills

Arlene Kerley of The Kerley Team at Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Colleyville is proud to present the one-story home at 8537 Hudson Street, located in the popular Home Town subdivision in North Richland Hills. A cozy front porch welcomes visitors to the home.

