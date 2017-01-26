Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Colleyville
Cherry Lethcoe Panez and Coldwell Banker are pleased to present the lovely four-bedroom, three and one-half bathroom home at 7000 Monet, located in The Reserve. Sited on a wooded corner lot, the property features an inviting front porch veranda surrounded by lush landscaping and multiple flowering plants.
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,083
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Jan 19
|chrystiegibbs
|26
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Jan 18
|Big bad john
|121
|Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Big bad john
|9
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Jan 10
|Anon
|12
|Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T...
|Jan 6
|Bellechain
|1
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Jan 3
|Pat
|39
