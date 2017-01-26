Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage...

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage | Colleyville

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Cherry Lethcoe Panez and Coldwell Banker are pleased to present the lovely four-bedroom, three and one-half bathroom home at 7000 Monet, located in The Reserve. Sited on a wooded corner lot, the property features an inviting front porch veranda surrounded by lush landscaping and multiple flowering plants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colleyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 15 hr ShellPhartz 1,083
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15) Jan 19 chrystiegibbs 26
Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13) Jan 18 Big bad john 121
Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14) Jan 12 Big bad john 9
Julie Parker (Jul '12) Jan 10 Anon 12
Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T... Jan 6 Bellechain 1
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Jan 3 Pat 39
See all Colleyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colleyville Forum Now

Colleyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colleyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Colleyville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,288 • Total comments across all topics: 278,393,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC