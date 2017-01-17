Church nursery worker arrested in child sex abuse case in North Richland Hills
A former volunteer at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in North Richland Hills was arrested Wednesday, accused of sexually abusing children while working in the church nursery. Francisco Guevara, 65, of Colleyville, faces two charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and one charge of indecency with a child, according to a police press release.
