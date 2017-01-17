Can the Texas Legislature Finally Ref...

Can the Texas Legislature Finally Reform Civil Forfeiture?

Thursday Jan 12

Before the 85th Texas Legislative Session formally opened on Tuesday, state lawmakers had already filed a handful of bills that would curb or strike down the law enforcement practice known as civil forfeiture, which allows law enforcement officials to seize assets from those suspected, not charged or convicted, of involvement in criminal activity. Konni Burton, R-Colleyville, has her name on the most comprehensive of the lot.

