Can the Texas Legislature Finally Reform Civil Forfeiture?
Before the 85th Texas Legislative Session formally opened on Tuesday, state lawmakers had already filed a handful of bills that would curb or strike down the law enforcement practice known as civil forfeiture, which allows law enforcement officials to seize assets from those suspected, not charged or convicted, of involvement in criminal activity. Konni Burton, R-Colleyville, has her name on the most comprehensive of the lot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Colleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Observer
|1,045
|Looking for chad a isaacs? (Apr '13)
|Mon
|NO CHAD
|119
|Review: Your MED Urgent Care Clinic (Jul '14)
|Jan 12
|Big bad john
|9
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Jan 10
|Anon
|12
|Incident at Laundromat on Bedford Rd at Brown T...
|Jan 6
|Bellechain
|1
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Jan 3
|Pat
|39
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Bedford (Dec '15)
|Dec 30
|texasmoons7
|25
Find what you want!
Search Colleyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC