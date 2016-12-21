New Hampton Inn & Suites Opens in Colleyville, Texas
The 91-room hotel joins the family of Hampton by Hilton and Hampton Inn by Hilton. Located at 5300 State Hwy 121 in Colleyville, the new hotel is managed by Icon Lodging.
