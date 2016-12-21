Forecasting the Impact of Tier 4 on the Used Construction Equipment Market

Currently, there are only a few Tier 4 machines in the used equipment market; IEDA members predict that the market is 4-8 years away from being dominated by these newer machines. According to a recent survey of Independent Equipment Dealers Association members, the EPA's Tier 4 mandates are driving up the demand of non-Tier 4, used construction equipment and predicts this trend will continue for the next several years.

