Federal grand jury indicts Colleyville businessman on mail fraud
A federal grand jury has indicted a Colleyville businessman who operated Signal Oil and Gas Co. on one count of mail fraud stemming from an alleged Ponzi scheme that bilked investors of more than $2.6 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Branson Dental (May '09)
|Dec 14
|Big bad john
|44
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Dec 6
|Anon
|10
|Limited spots available for the newest and most...
|Dec 1
|CoachJeffTFW
|3
|Application process takes new route (Nov '06)
|Nov 28
|Mary Mindieta
|5
|BOB EDEN PARK - Racists IN PARK told me to get ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Big bad john
|33
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Pat banks
|38
|lexi phillips
|Sep '16
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colleyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC