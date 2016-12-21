Federal grand jury indicts Colleyvill...

Federal grand jury indicts Colleyville businessman on mail fraud

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A federal grand jury has indicted a Colleyville businessman who operated Signal Oil and Gas Co. on one count of mail fraud stemming from an alleged Ponzi scheme that bilked investors of more than $2.6 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colleyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Branson Dental (May '09) Dec 14 Big bad john 44
Julie Parker (Jul '12) Dec 6 Anon 10
Limited spots available for the newest and most... Dec 1 CoachJeffTFW 3
News Application process takes new route (Nov '06) Nov 28 Mary Mindieta 5
BOB EDEN PARK - Racists IN PARK told me to get ... (Oct '15) Nov '16 Big bad john 33
Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15) Oct '16 Pat banks 38
lexi phillips Sep '16 curious 1
See all Colleyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colleyville Forum Now

Colleyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Colleyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Colleyville, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,566 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,515

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC