Continue reading This is what sommeliers actually want to drink on New Year's Eve
What are you drinking New Year's Eve? Tradition may call for bubbles as the clock strikes twelve; but the aperitif hour to midnight is prime time for more exciting wines, sipped with and without food. We asked the sommeliers on our tasting panel what wines they'd pour for their own New Year's celebrations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Colleyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Branson Dental (May '09)
|Dec 14
|Big bad john
|44
|Julie Parker (Jul '12)
|Dec 6
|Anon
|10
|Limited spots available for the newest and most...
|Dec 1
|CoachJeffTFW
|3
|Application process takes new route (Nov '06)
|Nov 28
|Mary Mindieta
|5
|BOB EDEN PARK - Racists IN PARK told me to get ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '16
|Big bad john
|33
|Colleyville murder suspect returned to Tarrant ... (Mar '15)
|Oct '16
|Pat banks
|38
|lexi phillips
|Sep '16
|curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colleyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC