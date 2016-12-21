construction equipment Independent Equipment Dealers Association

Construction equipment: According to a recent survey of Independent Equipment Dealers Association members, the EPA's Tier 4 mandates are driving up the demand of non-Tier 4, used construction equipment and predicts this trend will continue for the next several years. For many equipment categories, used equipment availability is outpacing demand, but for other categories, including excavators, backhoe loaders, wheel loaders, dump trucks dozers and compact equipment, IEDA members are seeing resale pricing increase by as much as 20 percent.

